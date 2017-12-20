District of Clearwater announces Buy Local winners

Carol Solberg,Tara Stelter and Nan Cole each have their Shop, Stamp and Win tickets drawn

Merlin Blackwell looks at a winning entry card after it has been drawn by Mayor John Harwood. The draw for District of Clearwater's Shop Local campaign took place Wednesday morning, Dec. 20.

Winners of District of Clearwater’s “Shop, Stamp and Win” buy local campaign are Carol Solberg ($750),Tara Stelter ($500), and Nan Cole ($250).

Mayor John Harwood and councillor Merlin Blackwell made the draw on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20 at the District offices.

Entry cards were available at about 20 local businesses. Contestants could get their card stamped by spending a minimum of $20 per visit to one of the participating businesses. Once they accumulate 10 stamps on their card they could enter it into the draw.

READ MORE: “Shop, Stamp and Win” encourages shopping local (Nov. 13, 2017)

Completed entry cards were to be dropped off at participating businesses. The contest began Nov. 14 and the deadline to enter cards was Dec. 19.

All entries received by the deadline were mixed together for three prize draws in Clearwater Bucks.

The Clearwater Bucks have no cash value, are non-transferable, and must be used in exchange for goods and services only from the participating businesses.

All purchases will be final, and the Clearwater Bucks will expire on Feb. 28.

Winners will be required to sign a standard declaration and release form.