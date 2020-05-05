District of Barriere Utilities Manager reports to council on Barriere wells

District of Barriere Utilities Manager Ian Crosson presented a verbal report during the regular council meeting for the District of Barriere held via audioconference the evening of May 4.

Crosson reported on the municipality’s water system, and specifically in regards to getting the Bradford PW3 well pump back online. Rehabilitation work on PW3 yet to be done will include backfilling with sand and stone by Defiance contracting.

“PW3 has been approved to go ahead with the scheduled rehab starting May 19, which will take a couple of weeks to do,” said Crosson, “I have been in discussion with Thierry Carriou at BC Groundwater, and he advises if work proceeds accordingly a test pump will be done May 25- 27, and at that time they will be able to determine if the current pump we have is now too big, or too small for the new screening process that has been installed in the well.”

Crosson stated Carriou has advised that if the pump turns out to be too big, that potentially it can be reprogrammed to “be the pump that can do the work” rather than purchasing another pump.

“So long as all goes well on that pump test we are okay,” said Crosson.

In regards to PW1, Crosson reported, “We have been slowly pumping the well, and as far as I am concerned we are ready for it to go back online once we get the water tests back the middle of next week. I am confident they will come back okay as we are adding chlorine, so they should come back clear. The manganese level is right on point from where it was before, and we know the North Thompson is known for high manganese and iodine values.”

He concluded by saying, “Currently things are looking well with the PW3 rehab and how the wells are operating together. I have full confidence that by mid-June we are going to be on track.”

Asked about the scheduled flushing of the water lines so residents can be notified in advance, Crosson advised flushing will take place on May 12, 13 and 14, and that a District of Barriere notice regarding the flushing will be running in the Star/Journal.

“We are really going to stir that system up with some major flushing,” said Crosson, “We want to make it flow and stir up anything that is in those pipes so we can get the system running right.”

“The District of Barriere is behind the eight ball right now, and we are under a microscope,” said Crosson, “I am insuring that we are meeting all of the regulations as required by Interior Health.”

Another item on the council meeting agenda was the proposed removal of eight Bradford Park hazard trees. Crosson’s recommendation was that council approve the removal of the potential hazard trees along the embankment in Bradford Park.

“I feel there is a good chance that in bad weather these trees could damage the critical infrastructure of the Bradford wells,” said Crosson.

Mayor Ward Stamer pointed out that any trees over three to four metres on the embankment behind the wells will be removed. He also noted that he had spoken with a local resident who had concerns about a lack of privacy to her property if the trees were removed, but that once he had spoken with her she agreed they could well be a risk for falling on infrastructure, pumps, and the building.

Council voted in favour of the tree removal, which they noted should take place within a week.

