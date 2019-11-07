District of Barriere now officially on-board Recycle BC program

District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan presented the following report during last Monday’s regular council meeting.

Recycle BC Update: The District of Barriere has now been officially on-boarded into the Recycle BC program as October 29th. Incentives of $40.65/household per annum will be forthcoming and used to support curbside recycling efforts moving forward. Carmen Fennell from Recycle BC attended the Louis Creek Eco Depot on Oct 31, to see firsthand how the District is working with TNRD to deal with curbside recycling under that body’s rules. As of July 1, 2020 the use of single-use blue bags will have to be transitioned to an alternative solution. Innovative ideas are being sought by staff and will be brought forward in the near future for Council and Recycle BC’s consideration.

TNRD Solid Waste Operations Supervisor, Curran Chrunik (Oscar the Grouch) watches District of Barriere Environmental Services Foreman, Chris Frezell tear open each bag to ensure low contamination rates. District of Barriere Deputy Corporate Officer Tasha Buchanan explains the unique process to Carmen Fennell from Recycle BC.

Louis Creek Industrial Park (LCIP) Update: Rivermist Excavation, is to begin work on the LCIP water system this week. Simpcw archaeological monitors will be on site for the majority of the excavation.

ChargeNorth Update: Council inquired as to when Barriere may expect to see its Electric Vehicle chargers installed under the Clean BC program. The first round of chargers are hoped to be installed through an Northern Development Initiative Trust grant application with the round of funding applications that we are included in to be announced closer to the end of 2020 and possibly into 2021.

DW#1 Update: Results from testing on Deep Well #1 at Spruce Crescent should be available by the Nov. 18 council meeting. There is significant discussion required as to the next steps in the reconnection of DW#1 before additional money is spent on assessing the condition of the treatment plant at the Spruce Crescent deep wells. Dave Underwood from True has agreed to attend a Committee Of The Whole Meeting on Nov. 18 to review the options and recommended steps the District should consider at this point in the investigation of bringing DW#1 “back on line” as an emergency backup. It appears some have interpreted “back on line” to mean fully treated by the existing green sand filters, whereas others took it to mean a simple reconnection into the newly installed piping alignment from DW#2 through the introduction of a valve that could be opened up to allow DW#1 into the system as untreated water.

This discussion ties in to the overall long term Water Plan that needs to be initiated immediately.

Lightening Strike to Radio Tower: The District has received payment of $7,912.64 – $2,500 deductible towards the June 18th strike that took out the communication radio on the tower at the north reservoir.