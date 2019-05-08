District of Barriere CAO reports to Mayor and Council

District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan presented the following report to Mayor and Council at their May 6 regular council meeting.

Emergency Planning Session: Representatives from School District 73, Interior Health, Yellowhead Pioneer Residence Society, North Thompson Activity Centre (NTACS), North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association, Barriere (and area) ESS, Simpcw First Nation, District of Barriere, and the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) met to compare the logistics of their individual emergency response plans, such as incident muster points, evacuation plans, transportation and supplies that may be required during an emergency. After two hours of active and thought provoking discussion, new information was shared and new contacts established with the expectation that some plans would require or explore minor adjustments. Requests for use of specific resources such as buses and locations would be taken back to their respective organizations for discussion and the answers will then be disseminated to the whole group. In everyone’s opinion it was time well spent for the benefit of the community as a whole.

Roads Update: The shouldering project on Spruce Crescent and Birch Lane is underway. Sweeping is scheduled for around May 13, but is weather dependent from the contractor’s schedule perspective. Spray patching has also started and its completion is also somewhat weather dependent.

Well Updates: We are now in receipt of the Construct Permit from Interior Health and repairs are underway at Deep Well #2 on Spruce Crescent. Inside piping should be completed the second week of May with connection to the system shortly thereafter. Concrete (shown in the accompanying photos) has been poured to provide substantial thrust blocks at hydrant locations and where pipes change direction.

Louis Creek Industrial Park Updates:

a) Updated Appraisals: Updated appraisals are underway for Lot 2 (Yellowhead Corridor Commercial – C2) and Lot 4 (largest Industrial lot) which were the two lots originally appraised to establish “fair market value” for the remainder based on relative sizes.

b) Lots Listing Renewal: The listing agreement between the District and Barriere, Royal Lepage Westwin Realty and ReMax Integrity Realty lapses on May 11, 2019. There has been a request to extend this listing agreement until the updated appraisals have been received. Once the updated appraisals are received new listings with updated pricing can be undertaken. Recommendation: That the current Multiple Listing Agreement with Royal Lepage Westwin Realty and ReMax Integrity Realty for the lots in the Louis Creek Industrial Park be extended until the updated fair market value appraisals are completed and then renewed at that time for a year from that renewal date.

c) Water System Design Update: The topographical survey has been completed for the engineering design work for the water system. Dataloggers have been installed for the required GARP study for the well licensing. Options for patching the reservoir are being explored by staff. It is intended that the line will follow the surveyed connection down from the reservoir located on Lot 12 to the end of the cul-de-sac on Old Sawmill Court. This will provide a legal walking path location for access to the old cemetery site adjacent the reservoir.

d) Lot 9 Offer: The offer on Lot 9 has collapsed due to the inability for the developer to be satisfied that he can get the power requirements for his project. In conversation with BCHydro, they have promised an update from their industrial design team on exactly what would be available to LCIP developers on a first come first serve basis which will be helpful to some extent for future inquiries. Our prospectus clearly states “It is the developer’s responsibility to confirm their specific power requirements with BC Hydro.”

Local Government Management Association Tree Planting Location: At the last Council meeting it was agreed this item return for Council for a decision on where the LGMA tree planting would take place. Staff await Council’s direction.

Ponderosa Pine Seedlings Donation: Susan Bondar will be working with Dustin Doherty, Parks Manager, to plant leftover ponderosa pine seedlings with elementary school students in appropriate parkland locations close to the elementary school.

RecycleBC Conference: District Environmental Services staff person, Chris Frezell, attended the RecycleBC collectors’ conference where curbside collectors from all over B.C. gathered to listen to updates from RecycleBC and share their experiences and concerns regarding the world of curbside recycling.

Winter Road Maintenance Court Case – Final Bills of Costs: The District has received the final court approval of costs owed to the District of Barriere by Murray Purcha and Son Ltd. with respect to the original Supreme Court hearing and subsequent appeal. The following summarizes the total legal costs associated with this matter, what was awarded by the courts as costs that can be recovered by the District from the petitioner and the final net cost of this case to the taxpayer of Barriere:

• Legal Costs To Date – not including the costs of staff or Council time: $95,391

• $12,390 and $5,850 were awarded as costs by the Court to be paid by Murray Purcha and Son Ltd = $18,240

• Net Cost To Taxpayers for winning both a court case and an appeal: $77,151

The amount of $6,500 was required to be provided by the appellant up front to the Courts towards the appeal. The $5,850 owing from that appeal will be paid from that amount while the remaining $12,390 will be required to be collected by the District directly from Murray Purcha & Son Ltd.