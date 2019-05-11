District of 100 Mile House Walks the extra mile to hear from local businesses

Survey conducted to discover how business is going in the district.

On May 1, businesses in 100 Mile House were surveyed for the third time in three years to discover how business is going in the District of 100 Mile House.

Organizers plan to build on business retention and expansion efforts through the program, which collects responses and recommendations from business owners to target local and regional business supports.

The District teamed up with Community Futures Cariboo-Chilcotin, the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, and the Province of B.C. to conduct the Business Walks.

Nine teams of volunteers took to the streets of 100 Mile House on May 1 to speak with the 113 businesses that participated in the three-hour activity. Business owners and managers were asked about the state of things and what they may be looking for in terms of support.

“It was a very positive experience for volunteers to talk one-on-one with businesses about their successes and challenges, and for business owners to chat about their business and what they need to grow and prosper,” said Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning for the District of 100 Mile House.

Preliminary results from the Business Walks show similar needs as identified in previous years, especially in relation to labour shortages and strategies for growing a customer base.

The Business Walks Planning Team is collecting and analyzing this year’s responses to prepare a summary report for the public. That report will later be posted on the District website as well as on the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce website.

Doddridge anticipates the report will be ready by early summer.

The Business Walks team will now be reaching out to those businesses who requested follow-up during the event. In the meantime, any businesses that were missed are encouraged to contact the Municipal Office at 250-395-2434 to schedule an appointment.

