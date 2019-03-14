District of 100 Mile Council adopts the 2019 Financial Plan

The District of 100 Mile Council adopted the 2019 Financial Plan. The financial plan’s objectives are to maintain the long term debt servicing liability at a manageable level and for the district to be debt free by the year 2024.

The Exeter Road Water Specified Area debt will be retired, while the Horse Lake Rd/Hwy 97 interchange is on schedule to be paid out. By 2020, the Birch Avenue Extension debt will be retired. The remaining debt will be for the Blackstock Sewer Specified Area, which will be retired by 2024. This means the vast majority of the principal debt payment, will be done after 2019 with the expenditure dropping from $1,303,615 in 2019 to $12,640 in 2020.

Director of Financial Administration, Tammy Boulanger said by eliminating the District’s debt by 2024, will result in savings of over $95,000 per year in interest alone.

For 2019, upcoming projects will focus on community service, the fire department and infrastructure. This year, Unit #317 sweeper will be replaced. The fire department’s rescue unit #206 will be replaced. The completion of sidewalks will be done on Cedar Avenue, Horse Lake Road and Cariboo Trail – including paving projects for multiple sites, such as Martin Exeter Hall. Other infrastructure upgrades include – new picnic shelters, relocation of stagecoach and marsh trail upgrades.

Council passed a motion to participate in the Charge North EV Network project and associated Clean BC Communities Fund application with the North Coast Regional District as a lead application for two level 2 public electric vehicle charging stations at district-owned sites. The intent is to install two of the charging units at the Visitor Information Centre. They’re now waiting for approval of the application.