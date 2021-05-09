District fitness instructors welcomed into CUPE

More than 500 government employees across the Fraser Valley are part of the union

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) recently welcomed 18 District of Kent fitness and recreation instructors into the union.

These instructors already work at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre and the Ferny Coombe Pool.

CUPE 458 president Darlene Worthylake said by joining the union, the fitness and recreation instructors can benefit from job security and protections.

“To have them come in under the same contract as our union members that they are already working beside is better all around,” Worthylake said in a statement.

CUPE 458 represents more than 500 municipal workers across the Fraser Valley, including the District of Hope, the Fraser Valley Regional District and Harrison Hot Springs.

