District dolls out over $70,000 to community organizations and events in Mission

12 organizations and 3 events funded for 2021 through Community Enhancement Grants

  • May. 19, 2021 12:00 a.m.
The District of Mission has dolled out $71,000 to community events and organizations for 2021.

The funds were allocated through the Community Enhancements Grants, after applications were made to a council-appointed committee. The money is only awarded to local groups in the fields of the arts, culture, recreation or social services, and grants for events are limited to $5,000.

Twelve Mission organizations received a total of $61,500: Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited was awarded $6,000; Mission Alano Club, $10,000; Mission Artists Association, $1,000; Mission City Farmers’ Market Society, $3,500; Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society, $5,000; Mission Hospice Society, $5,000; Opening Nite Theatre Society, $10,000; Optimist Club of Mission, $2,500; Silverdale Community Centre, $10,000; Special Olympics BC – Mission, $3,000; Steelhead Community Association, $5,000; and Valley Singers, $500.

Three events were funded for $9,500: Mission Downtown Business Association received $3,500 for MissionFest; Royal Canadian Legion received $5,000 for Remembrance Day; and Stave Falls Community Associations received $1,000 for Family & Friends Celebration.

The only application which was not awarded funds was GJ Multicultural Services Society’s request for $10,000, as there is “no presence in Mission.”

The total 2021 budget for community grants was $104,852 – a surplus of $33,852 remains. The number of applications for events was lower than the previous year, and less than half of the budgeted $29,000 was requested.

