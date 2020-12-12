District confirms Surrey elementary class in self-isolation

So far, 11 classes in the district have had to self-isolate

The Surrey school district has confirmed that a class at Adams Road Elementary in Cloverdale is currently at home self-isolating. (Image: Google Street View)

A class at Adams Road Elementary in Cloverdale is currently in self-isolation.

In a letter dated Dec. 10, Superintendent Jordan Tinney said that based on Fraser Health’s contact tracing, they reached out with “additional information for one class, including instructions for that class to stay at home and self-isolate.”

The Surrey school district shared the letter with the Now-Leader.

The district tweeted out a COVID-19 exposure notice on Dec. 10, stating that an infected person had been at the school on Dec. 1. The school also received an exposure notice on Dec. 1 that someone who was infected had been at the school Nov. 19-20.

INTERACTIVE TABLE: A continuously updated file on COVID-19 exposures at Surrey schools

Including Adams Road, 11 classes in the district have had to self-isolate so far this school year: Rosemary Heights Elementary, Cambridge Elementary, Tamanawis Secondary, Newton Elementary, L.A. Matheson Secondary (two classes), Panorama Ridge Secondary and Frank Hurt (three classes).

Meantime, Cambridge and Newton both had to shut down following outbreaks. Cambridge reopened Nov. 30 and Newton is expected to reopen Dec. 14.

An independent school, Regent Christian Academy, has also declared an outbreak after 30 cases were identified. It’s shut down for two weeks.

READ ALSO: Second Surrey elementary school declares COVID-19 outbreak, closes for two weeks, Nov. 27, 2020

READ ALSO: Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey independent school, Dec. 11, 2020

READ ALSO: Schools exempt from new mask mandate, but concern mounting in Surrey, Nov. 20, 2020

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader