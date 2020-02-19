The search has begun to find a contractor for the downtown improvement project. The red line outlines the area in which the work will take place. (Image courtesy the District of Houston)

District begins search for downtown contractor

Hopes for contract to be let in early spring

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

With the District of Houston council approving of a final budget for this year’s planned work to improve the downtown area, its consulting and engineering firm has now started looking for a qualified contractor.

Companies interested in the project have until Feb. 24 to explain and give reasons why they are qualified to undertake the work. Once a list of qualified contractors is determine, bid will then be entertained.

“Failure to make a submission will prevent an prospective contractor for this project from any further participation in this procurement process,” states Urban Systems, the firm which has designed and engineered the project on behalf of the District.

Based on the proposed project schedule, tenders will be welcomed in early March leading to a planned start in May and completion in October.

A broad outline of the work to be done is included in the call for qualified contractors reveals both the extensive nature of renewing civic infrastructure and street-level beautification that’s going to take place:

– installation of approximately 275 metres of 200 mm watermain.

– extension of the watermain through intersections

– tieing in existing businesses to new water services

– replacing fire hydrants

– installing a stormwater system including catch basins, storm main and manholes

– doing sanitary sewer repairs

– partial removal, disposal and replacement of existing street lighting with ornamental lighting

– removal, disposal and replacement of roadways, sidewalks and landscape features through two city blocks

– sidewalk installation along Hwy16.

The project will be one of the more visible capital works projects to be undertaken by the District of Houston reflecting both the need to replace ageing civic infrastructure and creating a downtown core that’s conducive to economic development as an attractive location for both locals and tourists.

Houston Today

Previous story
Chilliwack widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket
Next story
Aldergrove mother struck down in ‘terrifying’ crosswalk near elementary school

Just Posted

Most Read

  • It’s flu season

    Northern Health recently dealt with an outbreak of influenza in the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. Hospital visitors were asked not to visit the third floor where quarantined patients suffering from the flu were kept. That outbreak was declared officially over last week, so there is no concern of it spreading east, to areas like Burns Lake and Prince George.

  • Burns Lake science fairs

    On Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary Schools hosted their annual science fairs. The science fairs are made up of student projects and judges will determine which students will move on to the district science fair on Feb. 19. (Lakes District News & submitted photos)

  • Cranbrook taking part in provincial homeless count this March

    Cranbrook is one of two communities that will be part of a multi-day pilot program.

  • To shield or not to shield young children from the news

    Marisca talks the ups and downs of discussing world events with kids

  • Regional district director to continue the work of his father

    Chris Newell now represents the Houston/Granisle rural area

  • Transit service feasibility studied

    Would be combined with current Smithers/Telkwa service

  • Morice Mountain Winter Challenge in Houston

    The Morice Mountain Winter Challenge was held Feb. 9 from10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Daylodge cabin. Therewere three challenge times: three hours, one hour and 30 minutes. The idea was to see what you could get done in the time. This was the second year this event has been held where there were records made in almost every category. There were some impressive accomplishments 40 people participated. The snow was great and the sun amazing. Top adult female in three hours; Sue West - 22.4kms, top adult male in three hours; Lars Svenson - 32.4kms, Top female youth in three hours; Zoe Franz - 8.7kms, top male youth in three hours; Ryan Franz - 17.4kms, top female adult in one hour; Tara MacPherson - 6.3kms, top male adult in one hour; Greg Yeomans - 12.4kms, top youth in one hour; Therin Hobenshield - 5.1kms and Clinton Brown - 4.8kms, top youth in 30 minutes; Kinsley Hamblin - 1.6kms and Ryder Yeomans - 2.8kms (Submitted photos)