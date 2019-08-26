Distinguishable stolen bike located in Chemainus

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seeking the rightful owner

  • Aug. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police are looking for the owner of a stolen bike to reclaim it with the proper description. (File photo)

It’s believed a distinguishable bicycle found by a resident near Chemainus Road and Crozier Road in Chemainus Aug. 5 had been previously stolen.

A concerned resident turned the bike over to RCMP after recalling they had read about it on social media.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP would like to return the bicycle to its rightful owner. Anyone who had a bicycle stolen in Chemainus in the days leading up to Aug. 5 is asked to contact Const. Dayne Lyons at 250-748-5522.

A detailed description of the bicycle will be required to claim it, along with a serial number and/or a photograph of the bicycle if able to provide one.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is reminding the public that social media is not monitored at all times, making it a poor means of communicating relevant information to officers.

Previous story
Kelowna mom misses two sons killed by opioids
Next story
Town of Golden receives funding to update flood mapping

Just Posted

Most Read