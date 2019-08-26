Distinguishable stolen bike located in Chemainus

Police are looking for the owner of a stolen bike to reclaim it with the proper description. (File photo)

It’s believed a distinguishable bicycle found by a resident near Chemainus Road and Crozier Road in Chemainus Aug. 5 had been previously stolen.

A concerned resident turned the bike over to RCMP after recalling they had read about it on social media.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP would like to return the bicycle to its rightful owner. Anyone who had a bicycle stolen in Chemainus in the days leading up to Aug. 5 is asked to contact Const. Dayne Lyons at 250-748-5522.

A detailed description of the bicycle will be required to claim it, along with a serial number and/or a photograph of the bicycle if able to provide one.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is reminding the public that social media is not monitored at all times, making it a poor means of communicating relevant information to officers.