Disruption at electrical substation caused Grand Forks’ power outage: FortisBC

The energy supplier is investigating the specifics of what caused the outage

FortisBC’s restored power to thousands of customers in the green areas shown on this map. Photo: FortisBC website

Electrical power went down out from Grand Forks through Christina Lake and surrounding Thursday morning, Nov, 26, according to the energy provider FortisBC.

Company spokesperson Diana Sorace said FortisBC said the outage was caused by “a trip in the system at our main substation” on the North Fork of the Granby River. Power was inadvertently disconnected by crews working on a second electrical transformer at the station.

The trip knocked out power to outlying areas along Highway 3 which Sorace said are connected to the substation.

Around 3,000 FortisBC customers were without power from between 11:30 a.m and around 12:15 p.m., Sorace added.

