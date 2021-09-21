Dispute over face masks leads to assault aboard SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted another passenger in a dispute over face masks. (Black Press file photo)

A woman was attacked over a dispute over face masks while on a SkyTrain, Metro Vancouver Transit Police say.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 20), a woman onboard a SkyTrain travelling through Burnaby noticed a man and woman near her were not wearing masks. She asked the couple if they had masks to wear.

In response, the female suspect allegedly struck the victim so hard that she fell out of her seat. Both suspects allegedly continued to strike the suspect while she was on the ground before exiting the SkyTrain at Metrotown station.

“Violence in any form will never be tolerated, especially when it’s unprovoked and results from a reasonable expectation that masks be worn on transit during a pandemic”, Cst. Mike Yake said. “Transit Police officers are enforcing mandatory masks on transit. Anyone failing to wear a mask on transit may be subject to a $115 fine.”

Transit Police describe the female suspect as Caucasian, in her early 20s, 5’5″ tall, with a medium build and long dyed red hair. The male suspect is described as Caucasian, 25-30 years of age, 5’10” tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or text 87-77-77.

