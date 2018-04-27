Disctrict breifs

Burn permit requested

The regional district offered no objections to the Ministry of Environment over an air emissions discharge permit requested by Canada Resurgence Development Ltd. The company hopes to install an air-curtain trench burner at the Elsworth Camp log sort 20-km south of Meziadin Junction for the burning of wood debris currently stockpiled on site. CRD says it’s the only viable solution to abate a wood-waste hazard, as the wood, of low to no local-market value, is too costly to transport to facilities in Smithers or Prince George. Public offers of a “free wood area” have attracted few takers in the sparsely populated area. The trench burner would operate about 20 days per year between September and March with a burn permit required for each use. The district itself has no regulatory requirements for open burning nor air-emissions bylaws in the area.

Mobile home to big for lot

RDKS directors approved a Development Variance Permit for a property on Hagen Street in Thornhill. The applicant plans to move a mobile home onto the lot, which will encroach 1.6 meters into the front and 4.0 metres in the rear lot-line setback requirement. The district received two letters of concern from residents, both questioning the purpose of the bylaw if the “substantial” variance is approved. Both suggested the applicant purchase a smaller mobile home. The request was previously considered by the Thornhill Advisory Planning Commission on April 18, 2018, who acknowledged the unique nature of the neighbourhood with lots that were originally created for mobile homes. The commission recommended no objections as the front setback provided a consistent sightline and allowed for off-street parking.

According to the RDKS report, the APC meeting did not have quorum but those in attendance were in favour of approving the permit.

Hydro power for Telegraph Creek

District board members voted to support a proposed power line from a Hluey Lakes hydro-generating facility to Telegraph Creek. The facility is generating surplus capacity beyond present demand. Owner Capstone Infrastructure Corporation hopes to use that surplus to launch the Telegraph Creek Diesel-Offset Project, in partnership with the Tahltan Native Development Corporation, with the aim of helping the community eliminate its reliance on diesel power. Capstone acknowledged the route of a hydro line will likely present a significant and contentious challenge as it would run either through the Stikine River Provincial Park, or Mount Edziza Park. Community engagement and consultation will be required.

LNG in favour of RBA

The regional district received a letter from Chevron’s vice president of policy, Rod Maier, expressing the company’s support of the Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance. The company is the joint-venture partner with Woodside Energy International in the Kitimat LNG Project. “We support the RBA initiative and ongoing discussions with the Province of BC to more effectively and efficiently ensure important community priorities are addressed,” Maier said. “Advancing together on these issues will in turn help ensure that a new LNG industry is successfully developed in British Columbia.”