Discovery under floorboards at Carlin Hall prompts emergency funding

Carlin’s community hall will receive emergency grant funding to repair the structure’s foundation.

In March, the Carlin Hall Community Association applied to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for grant funding for a stage lighting and sound project. The CSRD awarded the association with $17,700 for the project and, as work began, the association found something concerning beneath the floorboards. It was discovered the retaining wall beneath the building had moved, compromising the structural integrity of the hall.

The association found itself in need of additional funding to address the deficiency and turned to the CSRD.

The regional district’s policy requires grant recipients to complete a project for which grant money was received before new grant funding can be acquired. In this case though, the CSRD board opted to waive the policy and the grant the association $6,000 to repair the foundation wall.

