Discover what they unearthed downtown at Heritage Chilliwack event

The Algra Brothers' art director will be guest speaker at September 5 event in Chilliwack

Jon Kinneman, marketing and art director for Algra Brothers, on the site of the downtown Chilliwack redevelopment project at Five Corners. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress file)

Jon Kinneman has learned some surprising facts about the dusty, old bottles being unearthed at the Algra Brothers’ redevelopment site at Five Corners.

The art and marketing director for Algra Bros. will be waxing eloquent on what they found at the site as the guest speaker at the Heritage Chilliwack meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5, starting at 7 p.m. at the Royal Hotel.

Algra Bros. Development is at the helm of an exciting downtown project currently underway on Yale Road at Five Corners.

Several significant heritage buildings like the 1913 Imperial Theatre building are being rebuilt, some with historic façades incorporated into the rebuilt structures of the mixed-use project.

The slide-show presentation offered by Kinneman will showcase the progress to date on the downtown project, with plenty of historical images to share.

A show-and-tell session with a few of the artifacts found during demolition should cap off a fun night, says Laura Reid, president of Heritage Chilliwack.

“Guests are welcome, but keep in mind seating is limited.”

For more details, call 604-828-5286 or email heritagechilliwack@gmail.com

