Discontent City campers asked to take down their tents

Nanaimo city council has decided it won’t allow Discontent City campers to remain where they are.

The City of Nanaimo released a statement Friday afternoon advising that city council, at an in camera meeting, passed a motion requesting Discontent City campers vacate the 1 Port Dr. property within 72 hours. The city says it has requested the RCMP’s assistance. Failure to comply with the trespass notice could result in ticketing, enforcing the Trespass Act or a court injunction, the city notes.

According to the statement, occupants at the site have been provided with information about areas of the city in which they are permitted to seek overnight shelter.

Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay told the News Bulletin that the informal settlers at Discontent City are trespassing and must vacate the property.

“Some of those folks are activists and they are not homeless, others are folks who simply want a safe place to be and hopefully we will come up with some alternative locations for them,” he said.

Organizers of Discontent City have stated that they have a right to be where they are and have used the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as rationale for their actions. However, McKay said while the organizers appear to be well-versed in the area of law, the city also has a legal team that advises council and staff on the decisions and actions that can be done to deal with the camp.

“It’s a difficult issue,” he said. “There is not a single of member of council who does not have compassion.”

City council’s decision to take action comes as a result of complaints from citizens about increased thefts and vandalism in the Port Place shopping centre area, according to McKay, who said he’s heard stories of individuals stealing from Thrifty Foods.

“I am so disappointed that there is an expectation that the community is going to help all these folks, yet they are out robbing everybody blind,” McKay said. “Port Place is under siege right now.”

One of the people who has written to mayor and council is Gail Revesz, a resident on Promenade Drive, who told the News Bulletin that residents of Cameron Island have become increasingly concerned for their safety since the camp was established. She said more and more people no longer feel safe to walk across the street to Port Place or along the waterfront and if they complain, they’re labelled as people who don’t have compassion or care.

“I am just frustrated that they always seem to get what they want but if we complain we are the bad ones,” she said. “We’re not elitist by any means. We live on Cameron Island but we’re just ordinary people, living ordinary lives, paying our taxes and it just seems like these people can break the law whenever they want.”

Since returning from vacation with her husband in April, Revesz said she’s noticed significantly more people around her neighbourhood and that it’s increased since Discontent City was established. She said the residents in her neighbourhood feel as if their concerns have been ignored and are hoping that council will take action and address the issues of housing and homelessness sooner rather than later.

“Somebody has to solve this,” she said. “Mayor and council are the ones who are getting paid to solve this.”

