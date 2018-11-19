Discarded needles, theft from homes and businesses keep Oceanside RCMP hopping

Discarded needles and garbage, theft from homes and businesses and a cannabis-related infraction among the items listed in the Nov. 2-9 crime watch report from the Oceanside RCMP.

On Nov. 2, while attending an incident an officer observed a smashed front glass door at a business in the 100 block Hirst Ave E, Parksville.

Also Nov. 2, a resident reported that there was a large amount of garbage, shopping carts and needles left on the Plumber side of Englishmen River at the Orange Bridge, Parksville. Police attended and a makeshift homeless camp was located nearby.

On Nov. 3, a resident reported the theft of two mountain bikes. Bike 1: Men’s Giant Reign orange with yellow accents. Bike 2: Women’s Liv (Giant) HAIL green with red accents. Bikes were stored at 1400 block Grafton Ave, Errington. The bikes were recovered.

On Nov. 4, an owner reported to the Oceanside RCMP the theft of a bike from their restaurant over night at 500 block Island Hwy E, Parksville. The outdoor patio was broken into and an old red bike was stolen.

On Nov. 5, an owner reported to the Oceanside RCMP of a break and enter into their shop at 3100 block Alberni Hwy, Qualicum Beach, on the night of Nov. 3. The owner said the front door was pried open with tools and items such as winches, chain saws and batteries which were taken out of the shop.

Also Nov. 5, a report was received that a red Norco Mountain bike had gone missing from a deck located in the 700 block Island Highway in Parksville.

On Nov. 6, a resident reported their vehicle front passenger side window had been smashed and their dive gear was stolen consisting of wet suit, snorkel, fins, mask and survival suit. It happened at Top Bridge, 100 block Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

Also Nov. 6, a ticket was issued under s.81 (1)(a) of the Cannabis Control Licensing Act. This was subsequent to a traffic stop in which a small amount of cannabis was readily accessible to the driver.

On Nov. 7, a resident reported that someone had stolen the licence from their utility trailer while at their lot at 2600 block Ease Side Rd, Horne Lake.

Also Nov. 7, it was reported someone had damaged a Toyota Rav4. It happened sometime this morning while it was parked outside their house in the 900 block Claymore Road W, Qualicum Beach.

On Nov. 9, a security alarm company reported an alarm at a business located in the 1300 block Alberni Highway. Officers attended and located a smashed front door window.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 248-8477.

— NEWS Staff