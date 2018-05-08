Disaster Financial Assistance now available for those affected by flooding

Homeowners, businesses, and more can apply for funding under the provincial program.

Homeowners and businesses affected by recent flooding can now apply for Disaster Financial Relief. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for eligible British Columbians in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (including municipalities, unincorporated areas, and First Nations) who may have been impacted by flooding that began on April 26, 2018.

DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations, and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

“During this trying time, we want British Columbians to know we will be here to help,” says Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “We’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst, and Disaster Financial Assistance is one way we can help people and local governments get back on their feet after an uninsurable disaster.”

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000. Claims may be made in more than one category (e.g., homeowner and farm owner). A homeowner or residential tenant must show that the home is their principal residence.

Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items (such as jewelry, fur coats, and collectibles) and recreational items (such as bicycles) are not eligible for assistance.

Small business owners and farm owners must demonstrate that their farms and businesses are their primary source of income. Charitable organizations must provide a benefit of service to the community at large.

Assistance is also available to local governments for emergency response measures authorized by Emergency Management BC (EMBC) according to response task number. These include incremental costs associated with their emergency operations centre. Financial assistance is provided for each accepted response claim at 100 per cent. Completed response claim summaries and supporting documentation must be sent to the respective EMBC regional office.

Recovery measures to replace essential materials and rebuild or replace essential public infrastructures to the condition it was in before the disaster can also be covered. Assistance is provided for each accepted recovery claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000.

This DFA authorization for Thompson-Nicola Regional District residents follows earlier announcements in the northeast and the central interior regions due to flooding. Applications for this DFA must be submitted to EMBC by August 2, 2018.

British Columbians can access the DFA applications for all eligible events at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance.

For more information on flood-related evacuation alerts and orders, visit www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. Flood prevention tips can be found at http://ow.ly/E2JV30bttgr.

PreparedBC is British Columbia’s one-stop shop for disaster readiness information. For tips on how to prepare an emergency plan and what to include in an emergency kit, visit www.gov.bc.ca/PreparedBC. To see the River Forecast Centre predictions for area creeks and rivers, go to http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/.

Floodwaters can quickly wash out roads and bridges, so be prepared and plan an alternative route. For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.

