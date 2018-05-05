On May 4 the B.C. government announced home owners, tenants, business owners, farm owners, charitable organizations and local governments in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District affected by recent flooding (after April 26, 2018) may apply to the Province for disaster financial assistance. (File photo)

Disaster Financial Assistance made available in TNRD

Those affected by flooding may apply for support from Province

  • May. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

On May 4 the B.C. provincial government announced that Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) will be made available to all municipalities, electoral areas and First Nations groups within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

Assistance is available to qualifying home-owners, residential tenants, small business owners, farm owners, charitable organizations and local governments impacted by flood conditions.

Those affected by recent flooding, after the date of April 26, 2018, may apply to the Province for DFA where losses could not be insured or where other programs are not available.

Municipalities included in the TNRD are Kamloops, Merritt, Chase, Clearwater, Logan Lake, Barriere, Aschroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Sun Peaks and Lytton.

Further information regarding DFA eligibility, the process of application and available support can be found through Emergency Management B.C.. They may be contacted toll-free at 1-888-257-4777, via email at dfa@gov.bc.ca, and additional information may be found on their website www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance.

