Disappearance of Burnaby man no accident, foul play suspected: IHIT

Parminder Paul Rai, 33, is known to police for his connection to drug and gang activity, says Sgt. Frank Jang

Homicide investigators say the disappearance of a 33-year-old Burnaby man is linked to ongoing gang warfare in the Lower Mainland. (IHIT)

Homicide investigators say the disappearance of a 33-year-old Burnaby man is connected to ongoing gang warfare in the Lower Mainland.

“Parminder Paul Rai is known to police for his connection to drug and gang activity,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT. “His disappearance is not believed to be random.”

Rai was last seen by members of his family June 4 at his home near Simon Fraser University. They reported him missing June 9.

Preliminary findings suggest that Rai’s disappearance may involve foul play, said Jang after IHIT took conduct over the missing persons case from RCMP on June 14.

READ ALSO: Delta police searching for Surrey woman missing at Centennial Beach

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to locate Rai, a South Asian man, who 5’10” tall and weighs 185 pounds.

The 33-year-old drives a 2011 black Honda Accord with the licence plate MB231R.

New case: 33yo Parminder Rai of Burnaby was reported missing by his family on June 9. Foul play suspected. IHIT now investigating. Media availability this morning at 10am inside BC RCMP Headquarters. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 17, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Police issue warning for 8 more men involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict

@sarahgrowch sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News