Dirt biking accident near Coldstream lands one in hosital

A woman has been sent to hospital with undetemined injuries following a dirt biking accident near Coldstream Sunday, Oct. 21. (Google Maps photo)

A single vehicle crash near Coldstream has sent one to hospital.

Coldstream Fire Department chief David Sturgeon said that a woman was dirt biking on or near the King Edward Forest Service Road near Coldstream Sunday, Oct. 21 at about 3:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

“There was a single female patient. She was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries,” Sturgeon said and added that the cause is unknown but the woman likely fell off of the bike, which then fell on top of her.

