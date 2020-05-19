Dirt biker, injured in Dogwood Valley, airlifted to hospital Monday night

An air ambulance and three ground ambulances were involved in bringing a seriously injured dirt biker to hospital from the BC Nickel Mine Road area Monday night.

A spokesperson with the BC Emergency Health Service said a call was received at 8:45 p.m. Monday, May 18. Three ground ambulances were dispatched to Dogwood Valley, while an air ambulance waited at the Hope airpark.

Despite challenges with the remote location of the patient and intermittent cell service in the area, the patient was transported by advanced care paramedics to the waiting air ambulance. The patient had “significant, serious injuries” and was airlifted to hospital by a critical care paramedic team.

