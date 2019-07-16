Directors recommend approval of Union Bay Discovery Centre

The Electoral Areas Services Committee is recommending approval of a development permit for the Union Bay Discovery Centre - the first building proposed by Union Bay Estates (UBE), the company formerly known as Kensington Island Properties.

The Electoral Areas Services Committee is recommending approval of a development permit for the Union Bay Discovery Centre — the first building proposed by Union Bay Estates (UBE), the company formerly known as Kensington Island Properties.

Located on Russell Street, the centre will consist of two buildings connected by a trellised walkway. One half will be used as a real estate sales centre and offices. The other half will be a café/deli.

The building will feature angled wood columns supporting a large overhang. A mural of the historic Union Bay Pier, or other images related to the town’s history, will be displayed on the building face.

“It’s been a long slog to get to where we’re at right now,” committee chair Edwin Grieve, Area C director of the Comox Valley Regional District, said at Monday’s meeting. “Union Bay has weathered it out, pretty much, without too much development. As far as a coast-side community goes, I could see Union Bay becoming a beautiful community, much along the lines say of Sidney in the lower Island. Hopefully this is just the first step in attaining that (foreshore development).”

UBE’s long-term goal is to build a golf course, a marina walkway, a water filtration system and housing. The residential component of the development will be a maximum of 2,889 units, including carriage houses, affordable housing and secondary suites.

“This could be a very exciting moment,” Area A director Daniel Arbour said. “It’s breaking ground potentially for 3,000 more (buildings) to come our way.”