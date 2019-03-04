Directors look to expand North Okanagan organics programs

A food waste diversion program is working great in Chilliwack. The Regional District of North Okanagan is gauging interest in a food waste organics program for the region. (Chilliwack Progress - photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will consult with businesses, electoral areas and member municipalities to gauge interest in creating a food waste organics program for the region.

The direction was given by the RDNO board of directors Feb. 27, and the motions will be before the board for final approval on Wednesday (4 p.m., RDNO office).

After consultation, if interest is shown the RDNO will issue a Request for Proposal or Expression of Interest for the collection and processing of disposal of food waste organics. This approach allows contractors to offer their solution to the RDNO for consideration.

RELATED: RDNO seeks public input on solid waste plan

“Diverting food waste from the garbage can be a big undertaking for residents, municipalities, and businesses, so we need to make sure the interest exists before implementing programs and regulations,” said Kevin Acton, RDNO chairperson. “Approximately 35 per cent of household waste is organic material that comes from your yard or kitchen, and while we have programs in place to process yard and garden waste in eco-friendly ways, we think it’s time to look into processing food waste as well.”

In addition to speaking with businesses, electoral areas, and member municipalities, the RDNO will consult with community gardens to determine the feasibility of adding community organics drop bins at the community gardens.

RELATED: New drop-off for North Okanagan yard waste

Adding food waste to diversion programs would expand upon the RDNO’s existing yard and garden organics programs, such as the RDNO-Gro program.

The RDNO also offers a $30 rebate for selected composters and vermicomposters purchased at participating retailers.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.