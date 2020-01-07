Director of municipal services defends Williams Lake winter road maintenance

Gary Muraca said he has no concerns about continuing efforts and results staff provides residents

Icy roads on the weekend had residents asking on social media where road crews were. (Angie Mindus, file photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

Responding to criticism about winter road maintenance last weekend in Williams Lake when roads were treacherous, the City’s director of municipal services said staff did work last weekend, both days, and were applying product to the roads.

“Unfortunately, the weather did not help us with all the melting, then the rain Friday night and the freezing temperatures into Saturday morning,” Gary Muraca told the Tribune. “When all these factors happen concurrently, it takes time to get back where we want to be with our road conditions.”

The department is open from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., hours vary depending on weather, but days are consistent, he said.

There is an after-hours number 250-392-5255 for all public work concerns.

“After hours is covered by an on-call staff person who will respond to calls to our after-hours contact number and or emergency services,” Muraca said, noting the on-call staff person will call people for overtime based on need and the other staffs’ availability.

Muraca said contrary to what some residents have been saying on social media, there has been no change to policy, sanding/salting or overtime and council and staff are not trying to save money by compromising safety.

“Winter road maintenance is a policy driven objective that does not have financial constraints,” he added. “Council and staff drive the same roads as everyone else and want to ensure that they are safe for everyone.”

There is also sand available for residents at the public works yard in the parking lot on Second Avenue North.

