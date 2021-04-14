Director of corporate services named Smithers CAO

Dianna Plouffe, right, with Mayor Gladys Atrill in front of Town Hall following the announcement she will be the new CAO> (Facebook photo)

Dianna Plouffe replaces Alan Harris who is retiring at the end of April

The Town of Smithers has a new chief administrative officer (CAO).

Dianna Plouffe will assume the role starting May 1.

The Town announced this week that Alan Harris who has held the job since July 2019 is retiring as of April 30.

Plouffe has been with the Town of Smithers since 2015 and is currently director of corporate services.

“Council and I are very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Plouffe as our chief administrative officer,” said Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill. “She has demonstrated commitment and dedication to her work since she joined the organization. We look forward to working with her in this new capacity. Her knowledge of the community and the corporation will benefit us all going forward.”

Plouffe already has experience running Smithers as she was appointed interim CAO for eight during the period in 2018-2019 when the Town was recruiting Harris.

“I am very excited and honoured for this opportunity to work with the mayor, council, staff and the community in helping Smithers achieve its strategic vision,” she said.

Harris came to Smithers from the City of Beaumont, Alberta where he was general manager, corporate services.

