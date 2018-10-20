Director happy with referendum results

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A residents voted in favour of the assent vote on the core facilities contribution service for rural Golden.

A majority of voters in Field, Parson, Nicholson, Moberly, and those who voted at the Civic Centre in Golden were in favour of the shared services agreement. Only residents in Donald were more opposed. Total votes were 303 in favour of the agreements, and 133 against the shared services.

Residents were asked if they were in favour of Bylaw No. 5777, which would permit the Regional District to make an annual funding contribution to the Town of Golden to cover 20 per cent of the net operating costs of the four core facilities, at a maximum annual taxation limit that is the greater of $125,000 or $0.1238 per $1,000 calculated on the net taxable value of land and improvements.

This percentage translates through their tax bill, based on property assessment. The average residential home in Area A is valued at $311,776, which translates to an annual tax payment of $28.83, or as one resident pointed out, $2.40 per month.

After 18 months of working together with the Town of Golden to create a mutually acceptible funding partnership, Area A residents voted in favour of contributing to the Golden Pool, the Golden Civic Centre, the Mount 7 Rec Plex, and the Seniors’ Centre.

“Thank you to the residents of Area A for your continued support of our community,” said Area A director Karen Cathcart. “Folks recognize that we are one community and that we all share the services and our recreation facilities for our children and families to grow together.”

Currently, the Town of Golden and the CSRD have financial sharing agreements for a number of other facilities including, but not limited to, the Golden and District Arena and Golden Curling Club, the Golden and District Museum, the airport, and the landfill.

According to the CSRD, rural residents make up 36 per cent of pool users, 50 per cent of Civic Centre attendees, 35 per cent of Mount 7 Rec Plex users, and 33 per cent of seniors’ centre users.

“There was a lot of work and effort from many people to make sure folks had the correct information to make an informed decision,” Cathcart said.

Here’s how each poll station voted:

Electoral Area A Assent Vote (Referendum) Core Facilities Contribution Service – Rural Golden

Advanced Voting Oct. 10 & 17 and Mail-In Ballots: 63 yes, 25 no

Field Community Hall: yes 13, no 0

Parson Community Centre: 37 yes, 22 no

Nicholson Elementary School: 67 yes, 34 no

Joyce Mitchell (Home) – Moberly: 19 yes, 9 no

Joan Titus (Home) – Donald: 8 yes, 15 no

Golden Civic Centre: 96 yes, 28 no

TOTAL:

303 YES

133 NO