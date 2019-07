Swoop to launch three-times-a-week service between Abbotsford and southern California

Flights will begin running between Abbotsford and San Diego this fall.

Direct flights will connect Abbotsford to San Diego, Calif., beginning this fall.

The discount airline announced this week that it would begin flying three times a week between Abbotsford and the southern California city beginning in early October.

The flights from Abbotsford will cost $159 and run Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

