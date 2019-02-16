Dingwall’s run for mayor cost almost $14K

Candidates running for local office in Pitt Meadows did not spent to their allowable limits.

According to disclosure statements filed with Elections BC, Bill Dingwall received campaign contributions of $13,980, and spent all but $129 of that in his successful run for mayor.

During the election period (Jan. 1 until Sept. 21) he spent $7,052 and during the last month before election day, known as the campaign period (Sept. 22 to Oct. 20) he spent another $6,800.

The campaign period expense limit was $17,519 for the mayoralty candidates and 8,782 for council candidates in Pitt Meadows. There is no limit in the election period.

Dingwall’s largest contributions were $1,000 each from George Robertson and Hank Bitter. Some of his contributors included former RCMP detachment commander Dave Walsh ($100), former Pitt Meadows mayor Deb Walters ($100), former city councillor and MLA Doug Bing ($200) and Golden Ears business park opponents Ron ($250) and Corinne ($120) O’Handley. There were 45 individuals who gave $100 or more to his campaign. That includes Dingwall and his wife Erna personally contributing $2,577 combined to the total.

Under new B.C. Election rules, there are also limits on how much individuals can contribute to candidates, with that amount set at $1,200, while corporate and union donations are banned.

The total value of his opponent John Becker’s campaign contributions was $10,681, and he spent a total of $12,767 in the campaign period, a month prior to election day. He listed no expenses during the election period of Jan. 1-Sept. 21.

Becker’s list of contributors includes Doreen Becker, Terry Becker, Amanda Demkes, Todd Johnston, Gino Laplante and Jamie Nay all listed as contributing the maximum $1,200 apiece. His personal contribution is listed at $2,232.

The greatest expenses for candidates was generally signage, brochures, flyers and media advertising.

The highest spending councillor was newcomer Anena Simpson, who had campaign contributions of $9,550, and listed election period expenses of $6,775 and campaign period expenses of 6,813.

Gwen O’Connell listed contributions of $3,400, with $1,200 from herself, $1,000 from Paul O’Connell and $1,200 from Jasvir Kaur Sidhu. Her expenses were $4,052

Tracy Miyashita had contributions of $4,257, also with $1,200 from Sidhu. She spent $3,416 in the election period, and $841 in the campaign period.

Bob Meachen spent $5,410, and his $4,700 in contributions came mostly in $100 and $200 increments – some from people who, like him, were outspoken opponents of the Golden Ears Business Park expansion, including Ron Bennewith ($100) and Johanna Rensmaag ($150).

Nicole MacDonald listed $6,699 in campaign contributions and expenses.

Michael Hayes spent $2,015 in the election period and $2,524 in the campaign period.

Of the candidates who were not successful, Janis Elkerton listed total contributions of $4,900 and $7,173 in total expenses. Brad Dinwoodie had $3,200 in contributions and spent $3,825. Susan Miller spent $1,488, Ariane Jaschke spent $1,227.

The city web page has a link to the financial disclosure statements for those wanting a more detailed look at donors and spending.