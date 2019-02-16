Pitt Meadows mayoral candidates John Becker and Bill Dingwall. (THE NEWS files)

Dingwall’s run for mayor cost almost $14K

Election spending reported on disclosure statements

Candidates running for local office in Pitt Meadows did not spent to their allowable limits.

According to disclosure statements filed with Elections BC, Bill Dingwall received campaign contributions of $13,980, and spent all but $129 of that in his successful run for mayor.

During the election period (Jan. 1 until Sept. 21) he spent $7,052 and during the last month before election day, known as the campaign period (Sept. 22 to Oct. 20) he spent another $6,800.

The campaign period expense limit was $17,519 for the mayoralty candidates and 8,782 for council candidates in Pitt Meadows. There is no limit in the election period.

Dingwall’s largest contributions were $1,000 each from George Robertson and Hank Bitter. Some of his contributors included former RCMP detachment commander Dave Walsh ($100), former Pitt Meadows mayor Deb Walters ($100), former city councillor and MLA Doug Bing ($200) and Golden Ears business park opponents Ron ($250) and Corinne ($120) O’Handley. There were 45 individuals who gave $100 or more to his campaign. That includes Dingwall and his wife Erna personally contributing $2,577 combined to the total.

Under new B.C. Election rules, there are also limits on how much individuals can contribute to candidates, with that amount set at $1,200, while corporate and union donations are banned.

The total value of his opponent John Becker’s campaign contributions was $10,681, and he spent a total of $12,767 in the campaign period, a month prior to election day. He listed no expenses during the election period of Jan. 1-Sept. 21.

Becker’s list of contributors includes Doreen Becker, Terry Becker, Amanda Demkes, Todd Johnston, Gino Laplante and Jamie Nay all listed as contributing the maximum $1,200 apiece. His personal contribution is listed at $2,232.

The greatest expenses for candidates was generally signage, brochures, flyers and media advertising.

The highest spending councillor was newcomer Anena Simpson, who had campaign contributions of $9,550, and listed election period expenses of $6,775 and campaign period expenses of 6,813.

Gwen O’Connell listed contributions of $3,400, with $1,200 from herself, $1,000 from Paul O’Connell and $1,200 from Jasvir Kaur Sidhu. Her expenses were $4,052

Tracy Miyashita had contributions of $4,257, also with $1,200 from Sidhu. She spent $3,416 in the election period, and $841 in the campaign period.

Bob Meachen spent $5,410, and his $4,700 in contributions came mostly in $100 and $200 increments – some from people who, like him, were outspoken opponents of the Golden Ears Business Park expansion, including Ron Bennewith ($100) and Johanna Rensmaag ($150).

Nicole MacDonald listed $6,699 in campaign contributions and expenses.

Michael Hayes spent $2,015 in the election period and $2,524 in the campaign period.

Of the candidates who were not successful, Janis Elkerton listed total contributions of $4,900 and $7,173 in total expenses. Brad Dinwoodie had $3,200 in contributions and spent $3,825. Susan Miller spent $1,488, Ariane Jaschke spent $1,227.

The city web page has a link to the financial disclosure statements for those wanting a more detailed look at donors and spending.

Previous story
Access Goes Disco raises $5,000 for Access Centre
Next story
West Shore real estate sales fall along with the rest of Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Most Read