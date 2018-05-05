Did you see someone driving this quad through Princeton?

Oddly, the thief abandoned it across from the courthouse

A thief broke into a home on Princeton Summerland Road early last Thursday and stole a quad that was later found by police parked across from the Princeton court house. Corporal Chad Parsons said officers are looking for witnesses who may have seen the green ATV driving through town. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-295-6911.

