Diana Lake Provincial Park clean up underway

Port Edward District spearheaded the park clean up securing $80,000 in funds from Ridley Terminal

Five to six years of log accumulation at Diana Lake Provincial Park is currently being cleaned up by a District of Port Edward and Parks BC partnership. (Photo: Supplied by District of Port Edward)

An major clean-up of Diana Lake to remove logs and debris which have accumulated and built up is underway, the District of Port Edward announced on Dec. 2.

The clean-up has been in the planning for more than year with $80,000 in funding for the project provided by Ridley Terminals under a partnership between the Port Edward District and BC Parks.

“The District of Port Edward took some leadership, staff and council secured (funds) from Ridley to support clean up and sight improvements,” Danielle Myles-Wilson chief administrative officer for the District of Port Edward said.

With not a lot of beach space around the area, it is an important beach for the community, Knut Bjorndal Mayor of Port Edward told the The Northern View

“The park is a very important asset to this region. Port Edward council has long supported the upgrade of Diana Lake,” Bjorndal said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

