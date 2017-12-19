Diamond ring accidentally given away has been returned

Diamond ring mistakenly given away with spare change has been found and returned to its owner

A diamond ring that was mistakenly given away with some spare change last week has been returned to its owner. (Photo Submitted)

A Salt Spring Island woman who accidentally gave her diamond ring away with a handful of spare change has it back in her possession.

The ring was returned Tuesday after attention drawn to the story by local media coverage alerted the person who had the ring in his possession that the ring was being sought after, and prompted him to make arrangements for its return.

Trinda Gajek, the ring’s owner, said she is grateful to have the ring back even though two of its diamonds had apparently been pried from their settings and were missing. She went on to say a jeweller in Vancouver has offered to rebuild the ring free of charge.

“There was two weird things that happened,” Gajek said. “I had a fellow text me from Vancouver. He’s a jeweller and he offered to pay it forward and build me the identical ring for free and, of course I was thinking that was quite exceptional … I’m really grateful to have the ring, despite the fact that somebody along its journey had removed two diamonds. Again, no problem. So this guy in Vancouver is wanting to replace the diamonds and refinish the ring.”

