Dia de los Muertos celebration hits West Kelowna

The Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, celebration has hit the Okanagan.

The Mexican holiday honours friends and family who have died while supporting them on their spiritual journeys. The two-day festivities will be celebrated on Saturday afternoon as Artemex Mexican Handcrafts is hosting a free cultural event in West Kelowna.

“We want to create an authentic and educational afternoon where people can learn more about this traditional Mexican celebration,” reads the event’s Facebook page.

The Dia de los Muertos celebration will have live music, dance performances, makeup and costume competitions, altar building contest, and both local food and craft vendors.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP warn of costly rental frauds

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

“The aim of creating awareness around Day of the Dead for the local community,” the page reads.

The celebration runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Artemex at 3645 Gosset Road in West Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.