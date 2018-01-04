Development proposed for former Fairway Market site

Zoning amendment would allow for four storeys of multi-family residential space

Almost a year after the closure of Fairway Market, a development application sign has appeared outside of the vacant building on 10th Avenue.

An application has been made to amend the zoning of the former Fairway Market location to allow for redevelopment of a new commercial space, as well as four storeys of multi-family residential above that commercial space.

“It’s in the early stages of development,” said City of Port Alberni director of development services Scott Smith.

According to Smith, the property owner is working with architect Raymond de Beeld, who also designed the Uchucklesaht Cultural Centre and Thunderbird Apartments on Argyle Street at Kingsway Avenue.

Smith added that the former Fairway Market site is the only portion of the 10th Avenue Plaza that the mall’s owners are looking to redevelop.

Fairway Market closed on Jan. 31, 2017 and has been empty ever since. There were rumours last summer that a 24-hour gym was going to open in the space, but it never came to fruition.

The proposal will be brought to the Thursday, Jan. 18 Advisory Planning Commission meeting—the minutes of which will be brought to the Tuesday, Feb. 13 meeting of city council. Both meetings will be open to the public.

