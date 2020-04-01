Development plans in Salmon Arm move forward despite pandemic

March building stats up over last year, city's planning meeting includes seven applications

The City of Salmon Arm continues to see applications for development in April while construction continues on some projects, such as the BC Housing-backed project on Fifth Avenue SE. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The world might seem like it’s in suspended animation, but development plans and construction are going ahead in Salmon Arm.

The agenda for the city’s Monday, April 8 meeting of the development and planning services committee includes seven items, a fairly hefty amount in terms of usual meetings.

Kevin Pearson, director of development services, stated in an email that work in the planning department remains steady with current applications and various longer-range planning projects on the go.

In fact, “our building statistics for March show more permits issued and slightly more homes built this year compared to the same time last year,” he said.

However, the overall value of construction is about 30 per cent lower than last year.

On the April 8 agenda, items included:

• an application to the Agricultural Land Commission by Lakeland Farms at 6710 50th Ave. SW to construct an organic feed mill on the property. The intent is to provide feed for an existing poultry operation and future commercial feed production;

Read more: Two large projects on horizon for community

Read more: Interest in multi-family, commercial development picking up in Salmon Arm

• a rezoning application from R1, single family residential, to R5, high density residential, for a property at 710 10th St. SW between Fifth Avenue SW and 10th Avenue SW. A planning report concludes the proposal would provide a high-density housing option within walking distance of the Mall at Piccadilly and Blackburn Park;

• a rezoning application from R1, single family residential, to R8, residential suite zone, for 390 Sixth St. SE, to permit a detached suite on the property;

• a rezoning application from R1 to R8 for two lots at 271 Third St. SE which would facilitate a single-family home and secondary suite on each;

• another rezoning application from R1 to R8 at 2760 30th St. NE in the South Broadview neighbourhood would facilitate a single family home and secondary suite on each of three parcels;

• an application for a development variance permit for 4731 75th Ave. NE in Canoe, to reduce the building setback from the front parcel line for the construction of a new single family home; and

• an application for a development variance permit at 3220 20th Ave. SE near the airport and landfill to waive the requirement to install bike lanes along the property’s 20th Avenue and Auto Road frontages as well as waive the requirement to install a fire hydrant along Auto Road to the required 300-metre spacing in rural zones.

Applications normally move forward to the next step, a meeting of mayor and council, where discussion may take place and council may vote on first and second readings.

The April 8 planning meeting will be the first to be closed to the public due to a ministerial order from the provincial government due to COVID-19.

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer