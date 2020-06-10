An artist’s rendering of the streetscape at 350 Doyle Avenue. (Contributed)

Development plans for former Kelowna RCMP precinct lot taking shape

Concept images have been released of the large downtown Kelowna development

  • Jun. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The future of downtown Kelowna’s old RCMP precinct is becoming a little clearer, as plans for the downtown lot begin to shape up.

RISE Commercial Developments has been selected to lease a portion of the property located at 350 Doyle Avenue, the former RCMP site and has released concept images showing what the downtown development could look like.

“Moving forward with RISE on this site supports the momentum of the Cultural District and fills the need for more housing options downtown, in addition to delivering new spaces and amenities to benefit the entire community,” said Graham Hood, the city’s strategic land development manager.

An artist’s rendering of the extension of Kelowna’s Artwalk to 350 Doyle Avenue. (Contributed)

As part of the $7-million lease agreement, RISE will provide a 6,000-square-foot cultural space within the development, construct a new civic plaza, and extend the Artwalk to Doyle Avenue. This $4.3-million investment in public space contributes key elements in fulfilling the vision of the city’s civic precinct plan, developed in 2016 following extensive community engagement.

The Kelowna-based developer has experience with both national and local projects, including The Shore, a rental development recently completed on Lakeshore Road.

“The property has a unique connection to the Cultural District and RISE is thrilled to be selected to move forward with our proposal, which includes exceptional public spaces and adding a significant number of modern rental suites to the heart of downtown,” said Greg Appelt, president of RISE.

The development of the property is part of a long-term 99-year land lease, meaning the land will ultimately revert to City ownership. Upon release of all contractual conditions, it is anticipated the developer will proceed with the public development permit process as early as September.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

    The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)