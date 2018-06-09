Credit: City of Kelowna

Development permit to be considered for Rutland townhomes

Staff supports the Kelowna development, which is proposed from Fleming Road

A rezoning bylaw and development permit for three-storey townhouses in Rutland will be considered Monday at Kelowna city council.

The Urban Park development will have 36 units featuring attached garages, balconies and patios. Each unit will have three bedrooms at the intersection of Leathhead and Fleming Roads, according to a report which will be presented to council.

The five townhouses would be built on three properties that have been combined into one parcel. The buildings currently on the site are in a state of disrepair, located at 500 Fleming Rd.

Community planning staff support the proposal as it meets Official Community Plan requirements and zoning bylaw regulations, the report said.

