Development permit granted for new Madill office and warehouse building

Proposed plans for the new Madill office building and warehouse (Submitted photo)

A development permit has been approved for a brand new warehouse and office at 902 Ludlow Road at Ladysmith, south of Nanaimo.

Madill The Office Company will develop the two-storey industrial building. The property is located between Ludlow Road and Oyster Bay Drive, inland from the Ladysmith Fisherman’s Wharf.

The proposed building footprint is slightly under 1000 metres-squared, with a warehouse and enclosed parking area on the lower storey, and office space on the upper storey.

There is currently a mobile home located on the subject property. The mobile home is proposed to be moved to a neighbouring parcel.

According to Madill, the building is designed to recall the “rough and gritty, yet dreamy character of the Ladysmith harbour”, as well as the logging history of the area, and the company. The building is proposed to be constructed of vertical board and batten wood cladding contrasted with smooth natural wood on exposed interior elements.

There will be ample parking, but it will be divided into smaller areas to avoid an auto-dominated appearance. The parking area and site will be enhanced with landscaping. 10 bicycle parking spots and a shower have also been proposed.

A landscaping plan has been prepared by a registered landscape architect and a security for $129,800 will be provided to ensure the work is completed. No existing trees will be retained, however native and drought resistant plants have been proposed. The landscaping will be designed for water conservation.

Under the guidelines for Town of Ladysmith development permits, Madill must begin construction within two years of the date the permit was issued.

Madillservices clients in Vancouver Island, Greater Vancouver, Edmonton, Red Deer, and Calgary. They have an existing 13,000 square-foot facility in Ladysmith, an 8,000 square-foot facility in Burnaby, an 8,400 square-foot facility in Edmonton, and a 6,000 square-foot warehouse in Calgary.

Madill was not available for comment.