Development permit approved for new auto dealership in Nanaimo

Nanaimo city council has approved a development permit to construct a new Mitsubishi auto dealership on the site of the former Madill logging equipment manufacturing site on Kenworth Road. (Alan Lowe Architect Inc. image)

Nanaimo city council cleared the way for a new Mitsubishi dealership to be constructed on Kenworth Road.

The proposed dealership design and request for variances was reviewed at a regular meeting of city council Sept. 14.

The development is proposed for the site of the old Madill logging equipment manufacturing facility at 2348 Kenworth Rd.

City staff recommended council approve the development permit with three variances, which include increasing the maximum permitted front yard setback from six metres to 22.4 metres to allow for 100 per cent coverage of the front of the building; to waive the minimum building height requirement to allow the building to be constructed as proposed with a full bottom floor and a second-storey mezzanine and to allow parking between the front property line and the front face of the building.

The only question about the development was from Coun. Don Bonner who asked if an existing pond would be sufficient to handle storm water runoff from the property.

Jeremy Holm, the city’s director of development approvals, said the pond, between the development and E&N rail right-of-way, should be able to accommodate the storm water flows from the site.

“It’s been designed so that the subdivision for the property was done in consideration of the proposed development and they’re incorporating this storm detention pond to accept the storm drainage from the site,” he said.

Council voted unanimously to approve the development permit.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog also complimented staff and developers for their work in the area, which includes a roundabout connecting Labieux Road with Kenworth Road and Bowen Road.

“This particular development, in terms of connectivity and the roundabout – I love roundabouts – I just think is a really nice development on that property in terms of using that land for those purposes…” Krog said. “It’s useful for getting in and out of Beban Park for many folks. It serves lots of purposes.”

