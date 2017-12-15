Development on grounds of former Victoria Truth Centre sent to public hearing

New designs for the townhomes portion of Abstract Development’s project in Rockland call for two floors, down from the original three. (Abstract Development)

Residents and others will have one final chance to offer their opinions to Victoria council when a controversial Rockland residential development is discussed at a public hearing.

Sitting as committee of the whole on Thursday, council discussed the latest changes to Abstract Development’s proposal for a six- and four-storey condominium project at 1201 Fort St., the site of the former Victoria Truth Centre. It also includes a group of townhomes on an adjacent lot at 1050 Pentrelew Pl.

Councillors voted to move the proposal forward after sending it back for revisions twice previously. In the latest plan, the number of townhouses is reduced from 10 to nine and the overall number of units in the project goes from 94 to 86.

The heights of the townhomes, previously three storeys with rooftop decks, have been reduced to two storeys, with roofs and exterior designs similar to those of neighbouring buildings. Building setbacks from the road of the townhouses and the condo building were increased, but there are no changes in height to the larger condo tower.

Council previously sent Abstract back to the drawing board at the end of October, noting that the changes to the plan didn’t go far enough.

