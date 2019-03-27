Development cost charges considered to fund parks in Regional District of Nanaimo

The RDN is working on an equitable method of financing parks in the region.

The Regional District of Nanaimo recently heard back on a review of funding models for regional and community parks. Neilsen-Welch Consulting was commissioned to perform the review.

The document concluded that equity would be fostered greatly by allocating acquisition, capital development and operating costs using a combination (50 per cent/50 per cent) of converted assessment and population for regional parks. It also highlighted the need to introduce development cost charges to assist in funding land acquisitions and development for regional parks.

Town of Qualicum Beach Director Teunis Westbroek, who has been advocating for fair funding contribution for all municipalities and electoral areas, raised the lack of DCCs at the RDN committee of the whole meeting on Jan 8.

Westbroek pointed out that there had been instances where the Town of Qualicum Beach had contributed toward parks acquisition outside its municipality while others jurisdictions declined to be involved.

He cited the purchase of Moorecroft Regional Park in Nanoose as an example where the Town of Qualicum Beach assisted in funding the acquisition while Nanoose refused to help build the town’s swimming pool as it was too far. Westbroek believes the introduction of DCCs will help address funding for park acquisitions in the future and make it fair for all.

At the regular board meeting on March 26, the board reconsidered a motion that was passed on Feb. 26 for staff to prepare a plan on development cost charges for Regional District of Nanaimo regional parks for review by the regional parks and trails select committee. Area G director Clarke Gourlay made an amendment that the board approved that staff prepare a plan on DCCs for RDN parks for review by the parks and trails committee and electoral area services committee.