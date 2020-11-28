Development application delayed for high-profile Parksville property

A rendering of a restaurant building making up part of a development permit application for 113 and 161 Island Highway in Parksville. (IAG Developments image)

A high-profile Parksville property is once again on the radar of city council.

A development permit application for 113 and 161 Island Highway was delayed as councillors last week referred it back to the city’s advisory design panel. The 7.64-acre property is located next to the Beach Club Resort in the city’s downtown area.

The development application from Michelle Jones, of Timberlake-Jones Engineering, includes a two-storey, 200-occupant restaurant, an outdoor pool and an 84-site RV campground.

“We would like to see a development that had more involvement with potential housing or rental housing, things of that nature,” said Coun. Mark Chandler.

“This is probably the sixth time around the table that I’ve seen a development permit application for this property,” said Coun. Teresa Patterson. “I can say I’m not overly happy with what’s being proposed, but I am happy to see that something is actually going to be done.”

Coun. Al Greir said: “Putting a trailer park right on the most important acreage in the city is not an ideal situation. I think the council, over the last 15 years, have done the public a disservice by turning down some really good developments.”

Coun. Marilyn Wilson was the first to suggest referring the application back to the city’s ADP. With more details about specific landscaping designs, she thinks council could provide a better-informed decision on the application.

Council voted 6-1 in favour of referring the application back to the ADP for recommendations on improving the application’s landscaping and community interface.

