About 2,000 people are without power in the Agassiz-Harrison area after a wire dropped on Morrow Road in Agassiz. (Contributed graphic/BC Hydro)

DEVELOPING: Powerline down at Agassiz Christian School

Crews are en route, about 2,000 without power

  • Oct. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Updated 6:48 p.m.

B.C. Hydro crews are on the scene where a power line is down on Morrow Road in front of Agassiz Christian School, knocking out power for more than 2,000 people in the Agassiz-Harrison area.

Witnesses saw a power line sparking and smoking against the torrential rain as local firefighters and engineering crews blocked the road around the downed line.

Power has been off for the affected areaa since 5:04 p.m.

More to come.

