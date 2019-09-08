Developers celebrate ‘topping-off’ milestone in construction of Nanoose condo project

Seacliff Properties recognized a milestone as construction reached the top of the Westerly, the 39-unit building that is located adjacent to Schooner Cover Marina. (Colllabor8 Architecture+Design image)

Construction of the new six-storey condominium building called the Westerly in the Fairwinds community in Nanoose Bay reached a ‘topping-off’ point recently.

Seacliff Properties, the developer, celebrated a milestone as construction reached the highest point of the Westerly, a 39-unit building located adjacent to Schooner Cover Marina.

A community event was held on Sept. 5 and was attended by an array of guests, who were invited to sign a commemorative plaque that will become a permanent fixture in the finished building, which is expected to be complete in the spring of 2020.

Once completed, the residences will offer beautiful views of the marina and ocean, according to developers. For more information, visit Fairwinds.ca or call 250-387-4162 or 1-800-340-9539.

