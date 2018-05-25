Developer proposes 34-storey tower in Willoughby

Vesta Properties is holding a public info meeting for Latimer Heights on May 30

Langley residents are invited to have their say on a new housing proposal in Willoughby that includes one 26-storey and one 34-storey residential tower.

Vesta Properties is holding an open house for its Latimer Heights proposal on Wednesday, May 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 20097 72 Ave.

Located at 20088 86 Avenue and 20039 84 Avenue, the project includes one six-storey purpose-built rental building, three six-storey residential buildings, one four-storey residential building, one 26-storey residential building, one 34-storey residential building, a hotel and commercial building.

This public information meeting is being held by the developer, prior to the application coming forward to Township council.

