Developer now wants to build apartments at Surrey manufactured home park

An artist’s rendering of one of the proposed apartment buildings at 15820 Fraser Hwy. Dawson + Sawyer, a Surrey-based developer, is hoping to build one five-storey and four six-storey apartment buildings on the northern portion of the site. The southern portion of the property was already rezoned for 137 townhouse units. (Image: City of Surrey)

A developer is hoping to rezone a portion of a Fleetwood manufactured home park to allow for 426 apartment units.

The proposed development is on the site of the current manufactured home park, Green Tree Estates.

In May of 2018, Surrey city council unanimously gave third reading to Dawson + Sawyer’s application to build 137 townhouses on the southern portion of the manufactured home park at 15820 Fraser Hwy. Now the developer is looking to rezone the northern portion.

At the time of the southern part of the property being rezoned, the Surrey-based developer Dawson + Sawyer said the northern portion would remained zoned for manufactured homes “until such a time redevelopment is proposed.”

In the Feb. 11 agenda, the developer is proposing an amendment in the Official Community Plan (OCP) to “Multiple Residential” from “Urban” and an amendment to the Fleetwood Town Centre Plan (TCP) to allow for a new land-use designation to allow for apartments.

The developer, according to the report, is looking to build one five-storey and four six-storey apartment buildings on the northern portion of the site which is about 3.98 hectares.

In the report, it’s highlighted that the proposed development “would be located within roughly 415 metres (0.25 mile) of a potential future SkyTrain station located at the intersection of 160 Street and Fraser Highway.”

The developer, according to the report, is also proposing “housing agreement” to allocate 43 units as rental, and plan to “restrict the dwelling units to rental for a period of 20 years.”

In the report, the developer is planning space for a child-care facility which “would utilize the outdoor amenity area for open play space.” The projected number of students living in the apartments is 42; 21 students at Walnut Road Elementary and 21 students at Fleetwood Park Secondary.

It was in August of 2017 that the developer first applied for the 137 townhouse units.

In order to redevelop the site, according to the report, the develop “must comply with provincial regulations,” including the province’s Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act.

For the developer to rezone the property, it must have “all necessary permits and approvals” before providing notice to the manufactured home owners to end a tenancy agreement, reads the report. Once notice is given, “the tenancy ends no earlier than 12 months after the date of notice is received.”

The report states that the developer “notified all residents” about the proposed apartment development before it submitted the development application. The developer, according to the report, said they are not “relying on the current rezoning application to terminate any tenancy agreement since agreements with each of the residents are already in place.”

The report says the applicant “anticipates” 95 per cent of current residents “will be successfully relocated by March 2019 and the subject property will be entirely vacant by the end of 2019.”