Developer hopes to build 300 homes near Highstreet

City of Abbotsford has also received application for a large apartment building on McCallum

Two large development applications – one for properties just north of Highstreet, the other for the east side of McCallum Road – have been submitted to the city recently.

Two large development proposals – one to build a 300-unit townhouse/apartment development near Highstreet Shopping Centre, the other to construct a very large apartment building on McCallum Road – are now before the City of Abbotsford.

The two separate applications were made within the last month, according to a city website.

The owners of a large patch of land immediately north of Highstreet hope to build two six-storey apartment buildings with 147 units between them, along with 162 townhomes. The adjoining properties were sold last year for $26 million to prominent Vancouver developers Alf and Bruno Wall, who run Wall Financial Corporation.

RELATED: Chunk of land near Highstreet sells for $26 million

Although little other information is available and The News was unable to contact the Walls, the proposals appear conform with the land use envisioned under the city’s Official Community Plan, but would require the city to sign off on development permits. The proposal was submitted in late October.

RELATED: Building boom churning out hundreds of new apartments in Abbotsford

Meanwhile, another developer hopes to build a 178-unit, five-storey apartment building on the east side of McCallum Road, across from the old MSA Hospital lands. Ten townhouses are also proposed. The two-acre property, at 2236 McCallum Road, is currently home to a sprawling, hedge-lined residence and sold in June for $5.25 million.

Developer John Jurinak says the townhouses would include rooftop patios, while the apartments would include studio, one- and two-bedroom units. A decision has yet to be made whether the building would be a strata condo, or purpose-built rental.

Such a project would be one of the largest individual apartment buildings in the city. The proposal was received by the city on Nov. 5.

Jurinak also has plans to develop a separate 97-unit building at the intersection of George Ferguson Way and Tims Street.

Two other applications to construct apartment buildings near city hall were made in October.

A development permit application was submitted to construct a five-storey, 95-unit apartment building at 32137 Mt. Waddington Ave., just west of the civic precinct. And a separate submission saw a proposal to construct five-storey, 28-unit building at 2593 Parkview St., between South Fraser Way and Hillcrest Drive.

Applications can take months – sometimes years – to make their way through the planning process and appear before council for final sign-off. During that period, plans are frequently revised.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter