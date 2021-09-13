Detour coming to Vernon roadway

Pleasant Valley Road will be open only to local traffic for water service installation

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Pleasant Valley Road will be accessible to local traffic only between Silver Star and Rimer roads. (City of Vernon)

A detour is in effect for a portion of Pleasant Valley Road this week as City of Vernon crews installs a water service.

Only local traffic will be able to access roadways between Silver Star and Rimer roads Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Work is to begin around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and be completed the same day.

Motorists should expect some delays.

