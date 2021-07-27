Detectives identify Langley murder victim with link to Lower Mainland gang conflict

Christopher Roy's body was found in a burned out vehicle on July 20

IHIT officers are asking for public tips from anyone who recognizes this red Ford F-150 pickup truck. (IHIT)

Homicide detectives have released the identity of the individual who was found in a burned out red Ford F-150 last week.

Christoper Roy, 36, from Vancouver was discovered in the parked vehicle on July 20 around 7 p.m. in the 8200 block of 197 Street after Langley RCMP responded to a vehicle fire, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in an update provide Tuesday morning.

“IHIT investigators are able to confirm that Christopher Roy was known to police, had a criminal record, and was connected to the current Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Sgt. David Lee with IHIT.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident.”

IHIT is working with the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and Langley RCMP to analyze evidence and interview witnesses, Lee added.

Homicide detectives are releasing Roy’s name and details with the hope it will further the investigation.

“There are associates of Mr. Roy who knew of his activities prior to his death,” Lee said. “We ask for those people to come forward.”

Previously, investigators asked the public who many have been travelling along 200th Street and 82nd Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on July 20 to review their dashboard camera footage.

The burned out red Ford truck discovered at the scene had body modifications, according to IHIT. Anyone who might have seen the vehicle is asked to contact IHIT.

Investigators confirmed Roy and the location where the truck with discovered are not connected to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

